VAR ‘loophole’ may have cost Arsenal the game against Newcastle United

A VAR loophole may reportedly have cost Arsenal in their 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United yesterday.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at St James’ Park to a contentious goal by Anthony Gordon in the second half, which was reviewed by VAR for three separate reasons.

There was some doubt about whether or not the ball had gone out of play before being crossed into the box, while there were also question marks about a possible foul and offside before it eventually went in.

According to Sport Bible, a VAR loophole means they couldn’t review the situation properly due to ‘no available angle to see the point of contact’ from Joelinton before the ball then found its way to Gordon to score.

Arsenal fans will not be happy about this, and of course we’ve already seen how much Mikel Arteta was fuming after the game in his post-match press conference.