Nottingham Forest fans pay tribute to ice hockey star Adam Johnson after tragic death

Nottingham Forest supporters held a minute’s applause for ice hockey player Adam Johnson after his tragic death last Saturday.

The American was playing for Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers when he tragically lost his life after an opponent’s skate slit his throat in a freak accident.

Fans have been paying tribute to the 29-year-old all week with Forest supporters deciding to hold a minute of applause in the 47th minute against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The supporters chose the 47th minute because it correlates with Johnson’s jersey number and it was during this moment when the home side scored.

Orel Mangala grabbed his side’s second of the game, cementing a surprising 2-0 win for Nottingham Forest.

A win would have taken Villa to third place in the table but Steve Cooper’s side fought valiantly to hold on for all three points.

Forest now moves up to 12th in the table, eight points off relegation and one point ahead of Chelsea.