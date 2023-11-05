Paul Merson can’t believe West Ham player’s decision against Brentford

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was left stunned after West Ham forward Michail Antonio failed to convert a huge chance during the first half of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

The Hammers went on to lose the match against the Bees 3-2 and the West Ham striker could have made a difference to that scoreline.

Antonio somehow failed to find the target when the ball was laid on the plate for him by Jarrod Bowen during the first half of the match at the Gtech Community Stadium and to make things worse, the 33-year-old interfered with another chance that fell for Said Benrahma who was waiting to tap the ball in had his team-mate not got in the way.

Reacting to the first mishap on Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday, Merson said: “What a goal this would have been.

“There’s a big diagonal ball to Kudus. You think he’s going to head it but he brings it down on his chest, cuts inside, plays a lovely ball to Bowen on the right and he puts it across the goal for Benrahma to tap in.

“All of a sudden, Antonio has come from nowhere and put it over. It’s an absolute sitter. Benrahma has gone mad. He’s just got to tap it in, but [Antonio] has got in front of him and put it wide. He’s got it horribly wrong. What a chance.”