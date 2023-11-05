Phil Neville in advanced talks to make a return to management just 5 months after being sacked by Inter Miami

Former Manchester United legend Phil Neville is on the verge of making a swift return to management, just five months after being dismissed by Inter Miami.

Neville, who was let go by David Beckham in June following a string of disappointing results, is now reportedly in advanced discussions with MLS side Portland Timbers.

As per The Athletic, while the deal has not been finalised or officially signed, it is believed that Neville is on the cusp of being named as the new manager of the MLS franchise.

The report claims that Portland Timbers are gearing up for a potential overhaul, including the expected departures of several key players.

To facilitate this transition, the club is likely to open up two designated player spots, which could allow Neville to build a new team, possibly centered around their club-record signing, Evander.

Should he secure the job, Neville will face a challenging task as he aims to rebuild the team in January.

 

