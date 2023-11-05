Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has long been linked with Premier League clubs.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that there was no chance of Rabiot leaving Juve in January, despite the France international being close to the end of his contract and tempted by a potential challenge in the Premier League in the future.

A recent report from Calciomercato claimed that Juventus were keen to tie Rabiot down to a new deal, but that Manchester United and Newcastle were also keen on the 28-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Rabiot could surely be an upgrade on the under-performing Casemiro in the Man Utd midfield, while Newcastle would surely benefit from bringing in cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali, who is going to be unavailable for almost a year.

Discussing Rabiot’s situation, however, Romano was very clear, saying: “Despite some speculation and his contract situation, my understanding is very clear that Adrien Rabiot is not leaving Juventus in January – it’s impossible.

“Juventus want to keep Rabiot and will offer him new contract for sure, at the moment there are no contacts with other clubs even if he’d like to play in Premier League one day. But for Juventus, he remains a crucial player.”