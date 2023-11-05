Manchester United could reportedly have to pay Sporting Lisbon as much as €20million to hire Ruben Amorim if they decide to swoop for him as a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Man Utd, and although they bounced back with a 1-0 win away to Fulham yesterday, there are likely to be doubts over Ten Hag’s future if things don’t improve soon.

According to A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Amorim would not come cheap, with €20m required to prise him away from Sporting.

The Portuguese tactician has been hugely impressive in his spell in charge of Sporting, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn himself a move to a bigger club at some point in the near future.

Ten Hag also impressed during his time in charge at Ajax but has struggled at United, so there’s no guarantee Amorim would be able to do any better than the Dutchman.

United are currently eighth in the Premier League table and third in their Champions League group.