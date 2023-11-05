Saudi PIF representatives set to meet the entourage of Manchester United star to discuss shock summer transfer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in being linked with a shock exit to Saudi Arabia.

That is according to the latest from Sky Sports’ Rudy Galetti who claims that the Saudi PIF is ‘already taking some concrete steps’ ahead of the next summer transfer window.

As per him, the Manchester United star has emerged among the targets for the oil rich country. He goes on to add that representatives from the Gulf country are ‘set to contact’ and ‘meet his entourage’ to explore negotiations.

He shared the update exclusively on X:

“PIF is already taking some concrete steps ahead of the next summer transfer session. Bruno Fernandes is emerging among the targets on the list: some representatives are set to contact and meet his entourage to explore the room of negotiation.”

?? PIF is already taking some concrete steps ahead of the next summer transfer session. ? Bruno #Fernandes is emerging among the targets on the list: some ?? representatives are set to contact and meet his entourage to explore the room of negotiation. ?? #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rzD4p3tzkd — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 5, 2023

Saudi Arabia disrupted the entire summer transfer window as they splashed ridiculous money to sign some of the biggest names in football.

And they are not done yet. With the goals to make the Saudi League one of the best leagues in the world, they plan to continue spending money to attract the biggest stars from Europe to the country.