Sean Dyche praises Everton defender after impressive start to the season

Jarrad Branthwaite has looked exceptional since joining the Toffees in the summer and manager Sean Dyche has hailed the young star.

Joining from Carlisle for just £1 million in 2020, the signing of Branthwaite is looking increasingly more like a bargain after every passing game.

The 21-year-old has formed a great partnership with veteran, James Tarkowski at the heart of Everton’s defence and is considered one of the best young talents in the league.

Branthwaite was pivotal in his side’s 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday as many consider him good enough to grab the attention of Gareth Southgate.

Dyche made sure to sing the praises of the English defender, highlighting his ‘assured character’ and physicality.

‘You can never define someone’s character, but even last season speaking to him on the phone a couple of times when I first got here, I could tell he was very level, he was enjoying the experience (on loan at PSV),’ Dyche said via the Daily Mail.

‘He seemed to be quite an assured character, quite a calm character. I like that in all players, but particularly in centre halves. His adaptation has been clear to the pace and the detail of Premier League football. He continues to improve, and physically he is a good specimen.

‘He is playing in front of a very good goalkeeper (Jordan Pickford) and a very good centre half next to him in James Tarkowski, which I think helps as well. Youngy was playing next to him too, an older head speaking to him all the time, so these are the things which improve you.

‘But a lot of credit to him for taking it on himself by the way. The main focus for him is keep doing what you’re doing. He’s enjoying it.’