Tottenham summer signing set to replace Richarlison against Chelsea

Posted by

According to reports, Brennan Johnson set to start for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea on Monday night instead of Richarlison.

Since moving to North London on deadline day from Nottingham Forest, Johnson has only started one game, but he is now poised to start in place of Richarlison against London rivals, according to The Standard.

Brennan Johnson Tottenham Hotspur Spurs

Even though Richarlison has been playing well recently, Johnson appears like the perfect player to cause Chelsea trouble on Monday night.

The attacker can move very quickly and since Chelsea likes to play a high line, he might be able to expose their defence.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.