According to reports, Brennan Johnson set to start for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea on Monday night instead of Richarlison.

Since moving to North London on deadline day from Nottingham Forest, Johnson has only started one game, but he is now poised to start in place of Richarlison against London rivals, according to The Standard.

Even though Richarlison has been playing well recently, Johnson appears like the perfect player to cause Chelsea trouble on Monday night.

The attacker can move very quickly and since Chelsea likes to play a high line, he might be able to expose their defence.