Video: Darwin Nunez with the miss of the season contender as he skies the ball from point blank range

Darwin Nunez has just missed an absolute sitter for Liverpool.

Liverpool have found it difficult to break the Luton defense so far but they had the golden chance to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered an excellent cross to Salah, and his headed effort fell to Nunez, who had the simple task to tap the ball into an empty net. However, somehow Nunez ended up lashing the ball into the stands, leaving everyone in disbelief.

Nunez has missed some goals since joining Liverpool but this is up there with the worst of them all.

Watch below:

"Goodness, gracious, me… that was a MISS" ? Flag goes up anyway but HOW has Darwin Núñez not put this in the back of the net?! pic.twitter.com/KLusRRd3Rt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023

Darwin Nunez with a miss so bad it floors Mo Salah. ? pic.twitter.com/PEl8baDq4l — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 5, 2023

Darwin Nunez with the worst miss of all time? pic.twitter.com/ZpljJ3YNIW — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) November 5, 2023