Video: Darwin Nunez with the miss of the season contender as he skies the ball from point blank range

Liverpool FC Luton Town
Posted by

Darwin Nunez has just missed an absolute sitter for Liverpool.

Liverpool have found it difficult to break the Luton defense so far but they had the golden chance to break the deadlock in the 70th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered an excellent cross to Salah, and his headed effort fell to Nunez, who had the simple task to tap the ball into an empty net. However, somehow Nunez ended up lashing the ball into the stands, leaving everyone in disbelief.

Nunez has missed some goals since joining Liverpool but this is up there with the worst of them all.

Watch below:

