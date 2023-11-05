Video: Lovely moment between Liverpool fans and Luis Diaz before Luton match

It has been an extremely tough week for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and with the Colombian back in the Reds’ squad for their clash with Luton on Sunday, the fans of the Merseyside club showed their support before the match at Kenilworth Road kicked off.

The parents of the Liverpool star were kidnapped last weekend causing the winger to miss Liverpool’s last two matches with Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old was back amongst the matchday squad on Sunday and the Liverpool star was shown love by his own fans as they sang his name and applauded him as he walked towards the bench before kickoff.