Video: Luton Town stun Liverpool as former Man United star scores opener

Luton Town have stunned Liverpool at Kenilworth Road in their Premier League clash as former Man United star Tahith Chong scores his first goal in the English top flight.

The Reds have struggled to break the home side down throughout the match with their best chances falling to Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Luton have had chances of their own and eventually took the lead after 80 minutes when they caught Liverpool on the counter-attack, which was finished off by Chong.

The 23-year-old came through the Man United academy and spent three years at Old Trafford before leaving for Birmingham in 2022.

"CHONG WANTS IT, CHONG GETS IT, CHONG SCORES!" ? This counter attack from Luton ? pic.twitter.com/M9UDGS0OLc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023