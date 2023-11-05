Video: Ola Aina stunner gives Nottingham Forest deserved lead over Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Nottingham Forest FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest have taken the lead in their clash with Aston Villa at the City Ground courtesy of a stunning strike for Ola Aina. 

Steve Cooper’s side made an intense start to the game and deservedly got a reward for their positivity after just five minutes.

Harry Toffolo pulled the ball back to Aina at the edge of the box and the defender hit a sweet strike, which flew past Emi Martinez in the Villa net to make it 1-0.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham starter certain to leave in 2024 for Champions League club
Recent Arsenal signing could already be open to transfer to Euro giants
First-team ace ready to say goodbye to Leeds teammates
More Stories Ola Aina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.