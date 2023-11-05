Video: Ola Aina stunner gives Nottingham Forest deserved lead over Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest have taken the lead in their clash with Aston Villa at the City Ground courtesy of a stunning strike for Ola Aina.

Steve Cooper’s side made an intense start to the game and deservedly got a reward for their positivity after just five minutes.

Harry Toffolo pulled the ball back to Aina at the edge of the box and the defender hit a sweet strike, which flew past Emi Martinez in the Villa net to make it 1-0.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST TAKE THE LEAD! What a finish from Ola Aina ?? pic.twitter.com/ZcwRhiMOs4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023