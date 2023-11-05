Video: Romelu Lukaku scores dramatic 94th minute winner for Roma after missing from the spot earlier

Romelu Lukaku had an eventful evening for AS Roma as they beat Lecce 2-1 in a dramatic comeback.

Lukaku missed a penalty early on in the game with the score 0-0. Lecce took the lead in the 71st minute and it looked like it would be a home defeat for Roma until Iranian international Sardar Azmoun came off the bench to equalise in the 91st minute.

And just three minutes later, Lukaku redeemed himself for his penalty miss with a brilliant finish to win it for AS Roma.

Watch the goal below:

ABSOLUTE SCENES! ? After a missed penalty early in the game, Romelu Lukaku comes through with a magnificent finish in the dying moments, almost certainly securing the win for Roma! ? pic.twitter.com/JDooBS8HTW — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 5, 2023

??| GOAL: LUKAKU WINS IT FOR ROMA IN THE DYING MOMENTS! pic.twitter.com/9eVQpVw0hL — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 5, 2023