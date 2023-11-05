‘Criminal’ – Martin Keown attacks West Ham man after MOTD footage

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has hit out at West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos for his role in Brentford’s win yesterday.

The Bees came from behind to beat the Hammers in a thrilling Premier League contest, and Keown was far from impressed with how Mavropanos performed.

“Crosses were the order of the day,” said Keown.

“They just want to put crosses in and get bodies in there. As I say, they’re brave with their setup. Look at that for a turn and hit from Mbuemo, as I said last year, probably the most underrated forward in the Premier League.

“Here’s another one, it’s so inviting. Maybe the keeper should come for it, but Mavropanos is making a mistake there, which was really criminal and [he] should be doing better than that.”