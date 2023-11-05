West Ham starter certain to leave in 2024 for Champions League club

There is a good chance West Ham may lose Tomas Soucek next summer as Inter Milan are monitoring the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

That is according to a report from Italy via Sport Witness, who states that Inter are monitoring the West Ham star, who is out of contract at the London club at the end of the season.

West Ham have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months but it is being said that the Serie A giants believe that they can strike an agreement with the 28-year-old either way. The Italian side scouted Soucek when the Czech Republic took on Albania during the last international break.

The midfielder has been a key part of David Moyes’ squad in recent years and his departure would mean a replacement is necessary.

Soucek is something of an icon at West Ham, registering 26 goals and nine assists across 169 appearances in all competitions for the London club.