West Ham United manager David Moyes has more or less admitted that he expects his future at the club to now come into doubt.

The Hammers have made an inconsistent start to the season and were beaten by Brentford in the Premier League yesterday, with Moyes speaking about his position after the game.

When asked if it was unfair that he should be under some pressure now, Moyes admitted he didn’t view it as an unreasonable situation.

“I don’t think it’s unfair because the business we’re it means that if you go five games when you’ve not won, then you could always be under pressure – I totally get that,” the Scottish tactician said.

“You feel bad when you lose one when you lose two, never mind five. That is football. I understand that totally – I only want the best for West Ham because it’s been a great club for me, the club’s done well.”