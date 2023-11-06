Arsenal are set to offer Ben White a lucrative new contract.

The £50 million defender has established himself as a key first-team player since joining the club. Tying him down to a new long-term contract should prove to be a wise decision for the London club.

A report from Football Insider claims that talks regarding a new deal are progressing well and an agreement could be reached in the next few months. The defender currently has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2026 and he earns £120,000-a-week. He is likely to receive a pay rise when he signs the new contract.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Mikel Arteta and he has started every Premier League game this season. The former Brighton defender is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a fullback. His versatility makes him an asset for Arsenal and the Gunners must hold onto him through his peak years.

Arsenal have done exceedingly well over the past year and they have been challenging for the league title. White will want to continue at the London club and win major trophies with them.

It is fair to assume that an agreement over a new contract should be reached in the near future. The Gunners have done well to secure the future of key players recently and they have already agreed on new contracts with players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.