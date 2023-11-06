Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some context to the current Arsenal transfer rumours involving Jakub Kiwior and a potential move to AC Milan.

Kiwior only joined the Gunners back in January, but it seems there’s already some chance that he could move back to Italy as he’s struggling to get regular playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Milan were not the Italian team who had an interest in Kiwior during the summer, but it’s suggested that the Poland international could now be an option for the Rossoneri as they’re looking for cover in defence.

Romano says, however, that for now it’s Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly who is the priority for Milan, so it remains to be seen how likely it is that they’ll end up moving for Kiwior.

The 23-year-old could surely be a fine option for a club like Milan, though, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead.

“Jakub Kiwior – As I recently reported, there was interest from an Italian club in Jakub Kiwior during the summer, but Arsenal said no,” Romano said.

“There are now links with AC Milan, but I can confirm they are not the Italian club I was mentioning – they weren’t looking for signings in that position in the summer.

“They are now looking for cover there due to injuries, though, but the priority is Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth.”