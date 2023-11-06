Bayern Munich star makes it known that he wants to play for Real Madrid next season

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies wants to play for Real Madrid next season as the left-back is being heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

That is according to AS, who reports that the Canada international has made the decision that he would like to move to Madrid next summer and start a new chapter in his career.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2025 and if he can’t agree a new deal with the German champions, next summer is the ideal time to sell the full-back.

Real Madrid are in need of a left-back and have reportedly intensified talks with Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh in recent weeks.

Davies has developed into one of the best players in the world in his position ever since he burst onto the scene in 2019.

The full-back has won everything possible with Bayern and the allure of Real Madrid has been too good to turn down for many players over the years.

The Canadian could form a deadly partnership with Vinicius Junior down the Madrid left but it remains to be seen if the La Liga giants can get a deal over the line next summer.