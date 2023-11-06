Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 20-year-old playmaker is reportedly a target for a number of Premier League clubs and Chelsea are currently leading the race for his signature. As per Daily Star, he is rated at £80 million and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

The Blues could certainly use more creativity and quality in the final third. They have not been able to score goals consistently since last season and someone like Wirtz will help them create more goalscoring opportunities and he will get on the score sheet himself as well.

The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He would add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack going forward.

Clubs like Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can beat the competition from their rivals. The Blues have been very active in the transfer market since the change of ownership and they have spent millions of pounds to strengthen the squad.

There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to pay the reported £80 million asking price for the German midfielder. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them and he has the ability to justify the outlay in the long run.