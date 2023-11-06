Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names “absolute priority” for Chelsea in the transfer market

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to the Debrief podcast about Chelsea’s plans for January, with the Blues making a new striker a priority for 2024.

Still, even if big names like Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are on Chelsea’s list, it’s not necessarily going to be easy for the west London giants to sign either player.

For one thing, it seems like Romano was keen to play down the prospect of Osimhen leaving Napoli in the middle of the season, with the Serie A giants perhaps unsurprisingly set to fight hard to keep hold of the Nigeria international.

Chelsea could do well to look at Toney as an alternative, but he’s another proven player who surely won’t come cheap, and Romano also acknowledged one issue there could be whether or not CFC are keen to invest so much in a player who isn’t that young like so many of their other signings.

“For Chelsea to get a new striker is an absolute priority, but in January it’s not easy to find the right player,” Romano said on today’s show.

“We know they like talented young players. For sure they also like Ivan Toney, but let’s see how much they’re prepared to invest.

“Victor Osimhen is also appreciated but Napoli will push to keep him until at least the end of the season, so a January move is really complicated. Still, for sure a new striker is one of Chelsea’s priorities for 2024.”