FA release statement following Luton Town’s tragedy chanting towards Liverpool fans

The FA have released a statement to address the tragedy chanting heard during Luton Town’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The newly promoted Premier League club had a huge result against the Reds as it took a last-minute equaliser from Luis Diaz to earn Jurgen Klopp’s men a point.

However, this significant result was overshadowed by tragedy chanting heard from Luton fans towards the away section and the FA addressed this issue with a statement on Monday.

The statement read: “We are aware of the tragedy chanting during yesterday’s Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Liverpool, and we are seeking further observations from Luton Town and further detail from the police.

“We strongly condemn chanting of this nature and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the game, including the clubs, leagues, fan groups and the relevant authorities to proactively address the issue.”

Jamie Carragher called the disgusting chants out during Sky Sports’ broadcast of the match as it is an issue that is very close to the hearts of people from Liverpool.

The songs heard at Kenilworth Road are something Liverpool fans deal with on a weekly basis and it has no place in football and should be punished severely.

Using tragedies and death as a form of pointing scoring over rival supporters should be eradicated from the game and the FA needs to do more to ensure that it stops.