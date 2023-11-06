Newcastle travel to Germany for a huge match with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night as Eddie Howe’s side look to keep their Champions League hopes alive and the Magpies boss has severe selection issues.

Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy picked up injuries during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday, adding to the club’s long list of absentees.

This comes off the back of Sandro Tonali being handed a 10-month suspension from playing after breaching Italian betting regulations; whilst Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson are names that also feature on the injury list.

Howe will struggle to name a full bench for the Dortmund clash as four players are ineligible to play in the Champions League.

Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth have featured for Newcastle of late but those are two names unable to play. In addition to them, Mark Gillespie and Javier Manquillo weren’t included in the Champions League squad also, leaving Howe with plenty to think about when travelling to Germany.