Real Betis are no closer to agreeing a new contract with key midfield player Guido Rodriguez amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Rodriguez is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, with his current situation described as ‘open’ as he heads towards the final few months of his contract.

The Argentina international looks like he could be a decent option for someone like Man Utd, who will perhaps feel they could still do with upgrading their midfield after Casemiro’s dip in form this season, while Scott McTominay remains something of an uncertainty as he’s been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s side.

Romano is not yet clear on what will happen with Rodriguez, but it seems he’s not close to committing his future to Betis, even if they want to keep him, so there is sure to be the chance for Atletico and any other potential suitors to sign the 29-year-old in the months ahead, with Estadio Deportivo recently linking him with United.

“Real Betis want to offer Guido Rodriguez a new deal as he comes closer to being a free agent. The same for Juan Miranda, but at this stage there’s no agreement with both players including Guido,” Romano said.

“It’s an open situation. At the moment is not something concrete, but there’s interest from many clubs including Atletico Madrid.”