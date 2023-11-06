Harry Kane has achieved a remarkable feat becoming the first player to score 15 goals in his first 10 Bundesliga games. This milestone was accomplished with his third hat-trick of the season during Bayern Munich’s impressive 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Since his summer move from Tottenham for an initial £86.4 million, his incredible impact has sparked predictions that he could threaten Robert Lewandowski’s all-time Bundesliga goal record.

Lewandowski, now at Barcelona, set a new record by scoring 41 league goals in the 2020-2021 season, surpassing Gerd Müller’s 49-year-old record of 40. If Harry Kane continues his current form, he is on track to reach the remarkable milestone of 50 goals.

Harry Kane could set insane Bundesliga record

The England international’s performances in the Bundesliga could go onto to be legendary. Only Gerd Müller has previously scored as many goals in the first 10 matches of a season, achieving this feat in 1968/69, matching Kane’s 15 goals. In the history of the Bundesliga, only seven players have scored 30 goals or more in a single season, and Kane is already halfway to that incredible milestone.

One more goal in the Bundesliga will put Kane on par with last season’s top scorers, Niclas Füllkrug and Christopher Nkunku. Kane also made history by becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick in his debut Klassiker appearance, adding to his list of impressive achievements in the league.