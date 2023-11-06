“I’d rather see us playing football” Ange Postecoglou slams VAR after Chelsea loss

Ange Postecoglou is not a fan of VAR as he spoke out against it after his side’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday night.

Hoping to regain their spot at the top of the Premier League table, Spurs got off to a flying start against Chelsea.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for his side after just six minutes on the clock but it all went downhill from there as VAR was working overtime.

First, a two-footed Destiny Udogie challenge was checked but not deemed a sending-off before a Cristian Romero swipe was not considered violent conduct.

The Argentine defender was then sent off after a high tackle on Enzo Fernandes in the area.

Cole Palmer scored the resulting penalty and then early in the second half, Udogie was shown a second yellow for a late tackle on Raheem Sterling.

During all this chaos there were five disallowed goals, speaking after the game, Postecoglou voiced his opinion against VAR.

“The way the game’s going, I don’t like it” ❌ Ange Postecoglou strong on the impact of VAR 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gcb8yCKSJQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

‘There will be a forensic study of every decision out there, I think that is the way the game is going and I don’t like it.’ he told Sky Sports.

‘If you look at all that standing around we did today, maybe people enjoy that sort of thing but I’d rather see us playing football,

‘You have to accept the referee’s decision, that is how I grew up. This constant erosion of the referee’s authority is where the game is going to get – they are not going to have any authority. We are going to be under the control of someone with a tv screen a few miles away.

‘The decision is the decision. In 26 years I have had plenty of bad decisions, I have had plenty fall in my favour. It is what it is.’