Liverpool and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

A report from Corriere Dello Sport via TeamTalk claims that the two English clubs are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with Napoli and he will move on as a free agent at the end of the season. It would be wise of the Italian club to cash in on the player during the January transfer window so that they do not lose them for free in the summer.

Zielinski could be available for a bargain midway through the season and the likes of Liverpool and West Ham could certainly use someone like him. He has been a key player for Napoli since joining the club and he helped them win the league title last season. He will add creativity, control and technical ability in the middle of the park.

West Ham could certainly benefit from having someone like him in the starting lineup. They have already added creativity to the site with the arrival of James Ward-Prowse and Zielinski would improve them further.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could use more depth in the middle of the park as well, especially if the likes of Thiago Alcantara leave the club in the coming months. The Polish international midfielder is at the peak of his powers and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Premier League clubs.