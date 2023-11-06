Liverpool still keen on midfielder transfer as Fabrizio Romano reveals when player’s future could become clearer

Liverpool remain keen on the potential transfer of highly rated young Brazilian midfielder Andre.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on today’s episode of the Debrief podcast, Andre could be a player to watch in January after some interest in the summer when he decided to stay for a while longer.

Liverpool have Andre on their list, according to Romano, but it’s not yet clear if the Reds will definitely invest in him as he won’t necessarily come cheap.

Still, it seems Romano expects the 22-year-old’s Fluminense future to become clearer after meetings in the next few weeks, so LFC fans might want to keep an eye on this saga as it might not be too long before some more concrete updates.

What's Next for Messi After 8th Ballon d'Or Trophy? https://t.co/xK4ZhqvBiw — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 6, 2023

“Andre remains a player appreciated by Liverpool. He remains on Liverpool’s list, but there are other clubs in Europe trying to understand the conditions of the deal,” Romano said.

“In the next two weeks the situation could be more clear. Liverpool are still interested, but let’s see if they want to invest €35-40m.”

Liverpool rebuilt their midfield during the summer as five players left and four new ones came in, and one imagines that could mean there’s room for a further addition such as Andre.