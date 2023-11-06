The ability of Darwin Nunez to score from various positions and distances for Liverpool is evident, but it’s frustrating to see him miss open goals.

The Uruguayan international found the back of the net nine times in last season’s Premier League campaign, and he already has four this term having featured mainly as a substitute. However, he registered a staggering 20 big chances missed in 2022/23 across 29 appearances, and those missed big chances still haunt him, recording 10 misses this time around.

His recent miss left Mohamed Salah visibly frustrated, and it ultimately proved costly for Liverpool against Luton Town on Sunday.

Despite Liverpool’s overall performance falling short of expectations, they still had numerous opportunities to win the match. Nunez had a significant share of these chances, and his finishing, including hitting the crossbar in the first half, was far from ideal.

Jurgen Klopp’s men created six great goalscoring opportunities at Kenilworth Road, with three of them falling to 24-year-old Nunez who ultimately made a hash of all them.

Should Liverpool get shut of Darwin Nunez?

There is no doubt that he has the capability to perform much better. If he can start converting the easy chances in addition to the challenging ones, Liverpool would have a formidable force.

The Uruguayan has match-winning moments in him. Unfortunately for Liverpool fans he also has the tendency to miss clear-cut opportunities, which could cost them in big moments in the future. This is a huge concern and needs to be addressed.