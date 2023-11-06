Fabrizio Romano insists Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a good relationship with star player Marcus Rashford.

Speaking on this week’s episode of the Debrief podcast, Romano discussed Rashford’s situation at Man Utd after the story about him appearing at a party just hours after the 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City in the Manchester Derby last week.

Ten Hag was publicly critical of Rashford, but Romano insists the matter has now been resolved, with the England international still having a good relationship with the Red Devils boss, who did so much to get the best out of him last season.

Rashford also signed a new contract at Old Trafford, despite some transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain over a year ago, with no updates on a potential move away from the club since then, according to Romano.

Discussing Rashford earlier today, Romano said: “Marcus Rashford knows Erik ten Hag was really important for him last season. Ten Hag and his coaching staff changed his career and then he signed a new long-term contract.

“The last contact was from Paris Saint-Germain a year and a half ago, but since then there has been nothing.

“The relationship is really good – Rashford immediately apologised and there are no issues.”

Rashford is undoubtedly a superb player on his day, and fans will just hope they see him return to his best form as soon as possible.