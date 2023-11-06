Manchester United’s response to claims they’ve contacted exciting young manager

Manchester United are denying that they have made any contact with potential managers to replace the struggling Erik ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Man Utd fans will undoubtedly be concerned about the current situation at their club, with Ten Hag failing to really lift standards at Old Trafford despite showing some promise in his first season in charge last term.

Still, Romano insists the Red Devils are not yet working on hiring a replacement for the Dutch tactician, despite links with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, who has earned the reputation as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe.

One imagines Ten Hag will have to improve quickly to avoid further speculation like this, but for now it seems nothing has changed at United, while Romano also doesn’t seem to expect Amorim to be leaving his current job in the middle of the season.

“Ruben Amorim has done a hugely impressive job at Sporting Lisbon and we’ve seen him linked with big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere, with Manchester United the latest name to come up in some media reports,” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“Still, Manchester United have been very clear in denying any contact with other managers, there’s nothing at all now – not a list or anything like that. Of course they want results to improve, that’s crucial but nothing else is happening now. For Amorim, nothing happening at this point of the season for sure.

“As previously reported, United’s plan is to trust Ten Hag, even if it has been a difficult period and things need to improve. It’s normal to see speculation, but I can confirm once again that there is no truth to the Amorim links for the moment – nothing is happening.”