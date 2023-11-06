Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has hit out at Man Utd fan account The United Stand on X, slamming them for appearing to spread rumours about his future.

Rashford has struggled on the pitch this season, failing to hit anywhere near the kind of form we saw from him last season, and he’s also been making headlines this week for his activities off it.

The England international was spotted partying not long after the Manchester Derby defeat away to Manchester City, with Erik ten Hag confirming he’d spoken to the player about his behaviour, with no further issues.

Still, Rashford then missed the game against Fulham with what later turned out to be an injury problem, but it seems this has raised a few more eyebrows.

Please STOP spreading malicious rumours. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 6, 2023

Rashford is not happy about the speculation, however, describing it as “malicious” in the post above.

MUFC fans will hope Rashford can put all this behind him and get back to his best as soon as possible as his loss of form has majorly impacted the club this season.