Leicester eye dream signing of Man Utd striker in January

Leicester City FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up the potential January transfer window signing of Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.

The 21-year-old has long been considered an exciting young talent, and has previously caught the eye with loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

It remains to be seen what Man Utd are planning next for Diallo, but it seems Leicester are keen to bring him to the King Power Stadium if possible.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool still keen on midfielder transfer as Fabrizio Romano reveals when player’s future could become clearer
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names “absolute priority” for Chelsea in the transfer market
‘Sooner than later’ – Sky Sports man drops update on Moyes sacking

The Foxes are chasing promotion this season and a signing like Diallo could be useful to help the club end the season on a high and make a swift return to the top flight.

More Stories Amad Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.