Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up the potential January transfer window signing of Manchester United forward Amad Diallo.

The 21-year-old has long been considered an exciting young talent, and has previously caught the eye with loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

It remains to be seen what Man Utd are planning next for Diallo, but it seems Leicester are keen to bring him to the King Power Stadium if possible.

The Foxes are chasing promotion this season and a signing like Diallo could be useful to help the club end the season on a high and make a swift return to the top flight.