European giants join race for potential transfer of Manchester City star

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport indicate that Juventus have joined the race to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has been linked with Everton.

Kalvin Phillips has found himself out of favour at Manchester City, making only seven appearances this season, he has appeared a total of 24 times since his transfer from Leeds United [Transfermarkt] for a fee of up to £42 million. He struggled to establish a significant role at the Etihad stadium, even during their treble-winning campaign.

While Phillips remains part of the England national team, he has acknowledged that manager Gareth Southgate expects him to play regularly to be considered for the Three Lions squad in the European Championships next summer.

Numerous reports have indicated that several Premier League clubs, including Everton, as per iNews, are interested in acquiring Phillips in the January transfer window. Everton, in particular, are seeking midfield reinforcements due to limited options, with players like Amadou Onana, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Idrissa Gana Gueye. Incidentally, Gueye will be unavailable in January as he represents Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in signing Phillips. In addition, Juventus has identified the midfielder as a target. Juventus, currently second in Serie A, has faced challenges due to the loss of Paul Pogba after a failed drugs test and Nicolo Fagioli’s ban until May for breaching betting rules. The Magpies have identified the Englishman as a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who like Fagioli has been banned for betting.