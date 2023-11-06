Celtic are now in a competitive pursuit with Manchester City and West Ham United for Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin.

According to a report from 90Min, Celtic, Manchester City, and West Ham United have expressed interest in acquiring the talents of Merlin as the January transfer window approaches.

Clubs are actively scouting potential signings and City may seek another left-back option, while the Hammers could view the Frenchman as a long-term solution in that position.

The competition for the promising player’s signature is not limited to these clubs; Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Napoli have shown keen interest in the player. Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon have also shown admiration for his abilities, highlighting his high demand in the transfer market.

As of now, Pep Guardiola doesn’t necessarily play with a conventional left-back, but Merlin has the ability to play more advanced as he’s been deployed as a left-winger in some competitive matches in the past.

The 21-year-old has started 11 Ligue 1 games this campaign, helping Nantes to a tally of 14 points, leaving the French club just one point off the final European place which Brest currently occupy.

Merlin is under contract with Nantes until 2026, which gives the club the leverage to command a substantial transfer fee.