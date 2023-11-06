Pep Guardiola set to make big decision regarding Man City’s Erling Haaland

Manchester City
Man City boss Pep Guardiola will likely rest Erling Haaland for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Young Boys after the Norwegian superstar went off injured at the weekend. 

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that Guardiola will give Haaland every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the game at the Etihad on Tuesday night as the striker recovers from a twisted ankle.

Haaland gave Man City fans a scare on Saturday as he came off at half-time of the Premier League champions’ 6-1 hammering of Bournemouth. 

City trained at 3pm on Monday ahead of the Young Boys match in the Champions League and the report states that Guardiola will be tempted to rest his top scorer ahead of this weekend’s trip to Chelsea.

Haaland scoring against Young Boys in the Champions League
Speaking about the fitness of Haaland, Guardiola said in his press conference on Monday that the striker is feeling much better but will listen to the doctors before making a decision on whether he will play on Tuesday.

“I will listen to the doctors,” the Man City manager said.

“Yesterday [Sunday] he told me he feels much better than on the day of the game but I don’t know.

“If he says he’s ready and doesn’t have pain, I’ll consider him to play. Right now if Erling can’t play, Julian [Alvarez] will play there.”

