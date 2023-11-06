Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Apparently, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou sent top scout Ian Broomfield to Scotland on a four-day scouting trip and he watched the 28-year-old Japanese forward in action. A report from the Sun claims that Broomfield ran the rule over other players in Scotland as well.

Tottenham could certainly use more depth in the attacking unit and Furuhashi would be a quality acquisition for them. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he would relish the opportunity to showcase qualities in the Premier League.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will be determined to prove himself at the highest level. The Japanese international has played under Postecoglou and he should be able to adapt to Tottenham’s style of play with ease and make an immediate impact.

The 28-year-old scored 34 goals for Celtic across all competitions last season and Tottenham could certainly use someone like him. Brazilian international Richarlison has been quite underwhelming this season and Tottenham should look to bring in an upgrade.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Japanese forward in January. Celtic signed him for a fee of around £4.5 million and they will look to make a substantial profit on him.

Tottenham certainly have the finances to get the deal done, especially after sanctioning a big-money departure of Harry Kane at the start of the season.