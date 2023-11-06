Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa eyeing 26-year-old Championship star

Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the 26-year-old defensive midfielder is a target for clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Apparently, the three English clubs are considering a January move for the defensive midfielder.

Aston Villa could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, especially with players like Youri Tielemans struggling to perform at a high level consistently.

Ndidi has played in the Premier League with Leicester City in the past and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. He could prove to be a quality partner for the likes of Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United need to sign a quality defensive midfielder, especially after Sandro Tonali was banned for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal. Ndidi would be a proven option for them, and he could make an immediate impact for the Magpies during the second half of the campaign.

Finally, Tottenham need to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the January transfer window if the Danish international midfielder decides to leave the club. He has fallen down the pecking order at the north London club and he has been linked with clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign the Leicester City star as his replacement.