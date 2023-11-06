Video: Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson punishes nine men Tottenham in crazy match

Chelsea have eventually taken the lead against nine men Tottenham in their crazy Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The goal came through Nicolas Jackson who slotted home a low Raheem Sterling cross after a long period of ineffective pressure from Chelsea.
The story of the match has been a crazy one with Kulusevski giving Spurs the lead, Palmer equalising from the penalty spot and Tottenham having two players sent off; that is in attention to four goals being disallowed for various offences.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side should win the match from here and the goal will be a big boost for Jackson.
"FINALLY THEY CRACK THE CODE!" ?
Jackson gives Chelsea the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/ytmHjkxPdv
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 6, 2023
Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN Sports.