Video: Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas destroys VAR monitor in a moment of madness – issues apology later

The former Liverpool flop had a moment of madness against Sevilla when his side had a penalty overturned that could have won them the game.

Celta Vigo were winning 1-0 before Youssef En-Nesyri scored an equaliser for Sevilla with just 6 minutes left into the game. But Celta Vigo had the chance to secure all three points in injury time when they were awarded a penalty.

But after a VAR review, the decision was overturned and Iago Aspas was clearly not happy with the decision.

Watching from the sidelines he could not control his anger when the penalty was denied and took off his frustration at the VAR monitor as he hurled it to the ground.

Watch his moment of madness below:

He has since then issued an apology for his behaviour on social media. He posted on X (which translated as):

“Yesterday I made a mistake. I shouldn’t have channeled my frustration that way. It hurts me because it is not the example I want to set to younger Celta supporters.”

