Video: Nicolas Jackson completes hat-trick in huge Chelsea win against Tottenham

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Chelsea have ended Tottenham’s unbeaten start to their Premier League season and the game saw Nicolas Jackson score a much-needed hat-trick. 

It was a crazy game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will go down as one of the best in the history of the Premier League.

Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead within six minutes before Cristian Romero was sent off and Cole Palmer converted a penalty. Destiny Udogie got sent off in the second 45 minutes and that led to Nicolas Jackson scoring a hat-trick to give Mauricio Pochetino’s men a 4-1 win.

The striker scored more goals in this game than the rest of this season put together (two) and this should do the new Chelsea signing’s confidence the world of good.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN  Sports. 

