(Video) Nicolas Jackson does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ celebration after scoring hat-trick

The Chelsea striker replicated Cristiano Ronaldo’s patented celebration after he bagged his hat-trick against Tottenham on Monday night.

In one of the wildest games of the season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side came away 4-1 winners in a match that had two red cards and five disallowed goals.

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring for Spurs before Cristian Romero gave away a penalty and got sent off from the resulting tackle.

Cole Palmer scored from the spot to end the first half before Destiny Udogie was shown a yellow card for a reckless tackle on Raheem Sterling early in the second.

After knocking on the door for a sustained period, Chelsea took the lead through Jackson who would then go on to bag two more, completing his hat-trick.

After his third, the Chelsea striker ran to the corner flag and performed the ‘SIU’ celebration.

The pitchside view of Nicolas Jackson’s hat trick celebration! 🔵 #CFC pic.twitter.com/9BIhdZhFpK — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 6, 2023