Video: Tottenham down to 10 men for dangerous tackle as Chelsea level from spot

Chelsea are level in their clash with Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium courtesy of Cole Palmer as Cristian Romero receives a red card for a dangerous tackle.

It has been a crazy opening 30 minutes in North London which has seen Dejan Kulusevski give Spurs the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, the home side should have had two players sent off and now Romero has seen a red and Palmer has equalised for Chelsea.

The Argentina star won the ball but the follow-through on his countryman Enzo Fernandes was very dangerous. Palmer stepped up to convert the penalty, which was nearly saved by Vicario.

"AMID FRENZY AND FURY!" ? Cole Palmer levels for Chelsea as Cristian Romero sees red! ? pic.twitter.com/1oULwk1uOP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

Third time unlucky… Romero is off! ? pic.twitter.com/JSXdnszsNK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

PALMER INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/DE07JHo4Zf — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) November 6, 2023

??| Romero’s challenge on Enzo. Now being checked by Michael Oliver on the screen. pic.twitter.com/h6rqqyvJ9s — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 6, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN Sports.