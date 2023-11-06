Video: Tottenham down to nine men as Destiny Udogie given marching orders

Tottenham are down to nine men in their Premier League clash with Chelsea as Destiny Udogie receives a second yellow in the second half.

The game has been one of the craziest in the history of the Premier League with incidents happening left, right and centre.

The first red card of the match was handed out to Cristian Romero who committed a dangerous tackle on Enzo Fernandes in the first half.

Spurs are now down to nine as Udogie was awarded a second yellow for a challenge on Sterling, leaving Ange Postecoglou with a very tough task to get a result.

