Video: Tottenham take early lead over Chelsea thanks to huge deflection

Tottenham have made a fast start to their clash with Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to a Dejan Kulusevski goal. 

Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking to move back to the top of the Premier League with a win and have made a great start in achieving that.

Spurs are looking to overwhelm Chelsea with pressure in the opening part of the match and have been rewarded for that as a Kulusevski shot took a big deflection off of Levi Colwill to help the North London club into the lead.

