West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on 27-year-old striker

West Ham United and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City.

The 27-year-old striker is in the final year of his contract with the Championship club and he could move on as a free agent in the summer. As per TeamTalk, the two London clubs could look to make their move in January so that they can sign him for a nominal price.

It would make sense for Leicester City to sell him for a reasonable price in January instead of losing him for free at the end of the season. Iheanacho has been a useful player for Leicester City this season, scoring six goals and picking up two assists across all competitions.

He has played in the Premier League in the past and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for West Ham and Crystal Palace. The Hammers certainly need to add more depth to their attack, and Iheanacho could provide a quality alternative to Michail Antonio.

West Ham will be hoping to secure Europa League qualification this season and signing the right players in January could make a big difference for them. They have already improved their attack with the arrival of Mohammed Kudus and signing a reliable goalscorer could prove to be a wise decision.

Similarly, Crystal Palace need to add more cutting edge in the final third and the 27-year-old Leicester City striker would be a solid option for them in the attack.