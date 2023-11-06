Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has discussed David Moyes’ future as West Ham United manager.

The Scottish tactician did great work to win the Europa Conference League with the Hammers last season, but the team have not been particularly consistent so far this term.

According to Sheth, it could be one to watch as there have been changes behind the scenes at West Ham that might not favour Moyes.

Sheth said: “We talked about this with Erik ten Hag, of course, that every manager is going to be under pressure because of results.

“The David Moyes situation is quite a unique one because you’ve got a situation at West Ham United now where things have slightly changed behind the scenes.

“You’ve got a new technical director in Tim Steidten who, if you look at the signings that West Ham have made since he’s been there, there seems to be David Moyes signings, you could argue, and Tim Steidten signings.

“Now, you’ve got a situation where David Moyes has got one year left on his contract. So his current contract at West Ham United is up in the summer.

“West Ham are going to have to make some sort of decision sooner rather than later because of the long-term direction of the football club.”