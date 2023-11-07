“A little too far” – TalkSPORT pundit believes Ten Hag is treating Sancho too harshly

The Jadon Sancho situation at Man United is yet to be resolved and one talkSPORT pundit believes Erik ten Hag is treating the winger too harshly.

The 23-year-old has been banished from all activities related to the first team and the latest report states that Sancho has now been removed from the team’s WhatsApp group.

This situation has been rumbling on since the start of September following United’s defeat to Arsenal as the winger essentially called Ten Hag a liar after the Man United boss said he was left out of the squad to face the Gunners due to training badly.

Sancho is expected to leave Old Trafford in January but for now, talkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend believes the player is being treated too harshly.

Former Premier League footballer says Sancho treatment gone too far at Man United

Reacting to the latest claims about Sancho and the WhatsApp group, Townsend said on talkSPORT: “It’s gone daft.

“I don’t agree with what Jadon Sancho has done, and I stand by that. But, I mean, crikey, you might as well say to the kid, ‘don’t even come in’. It’s ridiculous.”

When told the player currently has to eat lunch away from the first team, the former footballer added: “I’m surprised you’re actually allowed to get away with [the punishment he’s been given].

“I’m surprised someone from the PFA hasn’t turned around and said. ‘hold on a minute’.

“It’s one thing to not like him or you don’t want him but you can’t just banish the guy completely from one side of the club to the other just because of an obvious disagreement.

“It has gone a little too far now I think.”