AC Milan fans to throw banknotes at PSG star following transfer decision

AC Milan fans are reportedly preparing a special San Siro welcome for former goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

That’s according to recent reports, including this one from leading journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims Rossoneri fans are set to throw fake banknotes at the Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper following his decision to leave the club on a free transfer in 2021.

? AC Milan fans will throw these fake bank notes at Donnarumma tonight at San Siro… …as they felt betrayed when he left the club as free agent to join PSG more than two years ago. pic.twitter.com/KyWubSZFcl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 7, 2023

Opting against renewing his deal with AC Milan two-and-a-half years ago, Donnarumma, 24, has been a key part of Paris Saint-Germain’s set-up ever since, and his former fans have not forgotten, nor forgiven.

However, despite previously being an integral figure at the San Siro, the 24-year-old, who will return to his old stomping ground for the first time in a Champions League group game on Tuesday night, would be wise to prepare for a hostile reception.

And home fans will be hoping their attempts to distract the Paris Saint-Germain number one can help their side’s chances of reaching the competition’s knockout rounds. With just four points separating tonight’s teams, with the away team top of Group F and the home team bottom, it’s fair to say this contest is finely poised as things stand.

Tonight’s eagerly anticipated Group F matchup, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.